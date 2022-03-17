$372.77 Million in Sales Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) will post sales of $372.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $374.60 million and the lowest is $369.60 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted sales of $368.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.47. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.15. 2,808,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,006. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth $186,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

