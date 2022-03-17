$5.63 Million in Sales Expected for Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.00 million and the lowest is $250,000.00. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year sales of $5.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $940,000.00 to $13.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.68 million, with estimates ranging from $1.22 million to $31.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dyadic International.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

DYAI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,858. Dyadic International has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $8.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 28,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $117,944.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 26,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $114,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYAI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 1,167.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

