508 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Bought by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 66,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,682,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $401.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $460.12 and a 200 day moving average of $530.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $375.63 and a one year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

