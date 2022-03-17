539 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,207,000 after acquiring an additional 763,955 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 32.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 46,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 47.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 491,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,091,000 after acquiring an additional 157,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.38.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $211,869.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,771 shares of company stock worth $10,501,398 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $112.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.