$540.28 Million in Sales Expected for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) will post $540.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $539.80 million to $540.90 million. Sleep Number reported sales of $568.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sleep Number.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.25.

Shares of SNBR traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.85. The company had a trading volume of 332,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,374. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.40. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $55.18 and a 1-year high of $150.85. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number (Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.