544021 (ALK.L) (LON:ALK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of 544021 (ALK.L) (LON:ALK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 94.55 ($1.23). 544021 (ALK.L) shares last traded at GBX 90 ($1.17), with a volume of 14,250 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.08.

544021 (ALK.L) Company Profile (LON:ALK)

Alkane Energy plc is an independent power producer. The Company provides both base load generation from coal mine methane (CMM) and a network of peak pricing power response assets using bought in natural gas. It operates in two segments: the extraction and utilization of gas for power generation and for direct sale, and the design, build and operation of projects for external customers.

