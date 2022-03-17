$550,000.00 in Sales Expected for Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) to post $550,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delcath Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $560,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $540,000.00. Delcath Systems reported sales of $380,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will report full year sales of $2.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 million to $2.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.36 million, with estimates ranging from $2.33 million to $2.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Delcath Systems.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Delcath Systems by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Delcath Systems by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Delcath Systems by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $5.90 on Thursday. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The company has a market cap of $43.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

