$551.79 Million in Sales Expected for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) to report sales of $551.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $588.70 million and the lowest is $507.00 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $266.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 106.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.91.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $50.14 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average is $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 4.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 49,366.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after buying an additional 2,107,965 shares during the period. THRC Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,085,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 439.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,413,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,927 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,387,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,158,000 after purchasing an additional 906,304 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 178.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,389,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,845,000 after purchasing an additional 889,780 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

