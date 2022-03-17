$60.66 Million in Sales Expected for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) to post sales of $60.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.28 million to $65.50 million. Porch Group reported sales of $26.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 126.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full-year sales of $320.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $319.94 million to $320.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $401.50 million, with estimates ranging from $390.56 million to $412.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Porch Group.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 41.96% and a negative net margin of 56.68%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRCH shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Porch Group from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 208,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 247,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 90,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,116,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,775,000 after purchasing an additional 122,142 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth $94,574,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 138,296 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PRCH traded up $1.27 on Monday, reaching $7.91. 3,007,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,163. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Porch Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Porch Group (PRCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.