$642.65 Million in Sales Expected for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) will report $642.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $645.40 million and the lowest is $640.00 million. Entegris reported sales of $512.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Entegris.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.70.

In related news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $134.11. The company had a trading volume of 15,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,436. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.71 and its 200 day moving average is $132.90. Entegris has a one year low of $99.65 and a one year high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

Entegris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.