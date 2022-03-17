$670.83 Million in Sales Expected for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) to post $670.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $657.19 million to $684.46 million. Trip.com Group reported sales of $761.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trip.com Group.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

TCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

Shares of TCOM traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.78. 373,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,295,058. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,909,000 after buying an additional 1,252,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,563,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,885,000 after buying an additional 55,136 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,958,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,216,000 after buying an additional 4,407,274 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,159,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,999,000 after buying an additional 233,853 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,283,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,963,000 after buying an additional 6,315,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trip.com Group (TCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.