714 Shares in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 714 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth $287,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 24.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Cavco Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

CVCO opened at $283.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.03. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.46 and a twelve month high of $327.24.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $1.86. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

