7,523 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Acquired by Guardian Financial Partners LLC

Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.33. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $49.77 and a 12-month high of $51.34.

