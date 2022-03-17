a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

AKA has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of AKA opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82. a.k.a. Brands has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.71.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 15,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $61,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on a.k.a. Brands (AKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.