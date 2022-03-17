AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AAR were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AAR by 13,915.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 122.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,614,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AAR by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 227,634 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AAR by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

AAR stock opened at $44.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.66. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $46.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.48 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 49,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $91,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,379 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

