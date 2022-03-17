AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) PT Lowered to SEK 210

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from SEK 250 to SEK 210 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SKFRY. Zacks Investment Research cut AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 240 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DNB Markets raised AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 250 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Danske lowered AB SKF (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.90.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB SKF (publ) (Get Rating)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.