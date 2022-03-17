AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 21.1% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,589 shares of company stock valued at $36,922,680 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $156.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $276.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.35. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $156.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

