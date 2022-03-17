Abcam’s (ABC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Abcam (LON:ABC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,950 ($25.36) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.21) price objective on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,450 ($18.86) to GBX 1,250 ($16.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,650 ($21.46) to GBX 1,800 ($23.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

LON:ABC opened at GBX 1,290 ($16.78) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. Abcam has a 12-month low of GBX 1,145.67 ($14.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,760 ($22.89). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,289.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,490.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 179.17.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

