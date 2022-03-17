ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.94.

Shares of ACAD opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $28.31. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 19,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

