Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Million

Analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) will announce $3.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.33 million. Accelerate Diagnostics reported sales of $2.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year sales of $13.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.50 million to $14.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.86 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $23.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 346,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,162. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $116.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.91.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Hany Massarany bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $146,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 301,679 shares of company stock worth $1,283,793. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

