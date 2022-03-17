Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $10.610-$10.810 EPS.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $8.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $324.91. 3,473,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,417. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.69. Accenture has a 12 month low of $261.13 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $205.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.79.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,952 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total transaction of $680,545.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Accenture by 318.9% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 90,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,356,000 after purchasing an additional 68,601 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $684,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

