Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Trading Down 10%

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP – Get Rating) dropped 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 152,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 137,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a market capitalization of C$69.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (TSE:ASP)
