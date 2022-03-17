Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Trading Down 10%

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP – Get Rating) dropped 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 152,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 137,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of C$69.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (TSE:ASP)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

