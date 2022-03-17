Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.29

Active Energy Group PLC (LON:AEG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00). Active Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00), with a volume of 34,641,179 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.47.
Active Energy Group Company Profile (LON:AEG)
