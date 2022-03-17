AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is a technology company which provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is based in Toronto. “

ATY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TD Securities raised AcuityAds from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins lowered AcuityAds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.21.

ATY stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $163.37 million and a PE ratio of 17.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 14.67%. On average, research analysts expect that AcuityAds will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in AcuityAds by 25.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 231,200 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in AcuityAds during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in AcuityAds during the third quarter valued at $6,981,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AcuityAds during the third quarter valued at $2,057,000. Institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

