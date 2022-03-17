Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.08

Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
About Adairs
