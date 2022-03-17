AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AHCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 32,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 88,180 shares of company stock worth $1,351,923 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 43.1% during the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 100,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 30,361 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 35.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 41.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $38.84.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

