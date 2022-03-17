Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Issues Earnings Results

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,347. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $518.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.48.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACET shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 4,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $67,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $455,480. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after buying an additional 203,933 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 330.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 125,609 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $680,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

