Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Issues Earnings Results

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACET traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,347. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $518.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.48.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACET shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after buying an additional 203,933 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 330.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 125,609 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $680,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adicet Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adicet Bio (ACET)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.