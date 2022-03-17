Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Adobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,882 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $442.36 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.94 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $485.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $577.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $208.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $659.43.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

