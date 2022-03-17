Ads-Tec Energy Plc (NASDAQ:ADSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.15 Million

Brokerages expect that Ads-Tec Energy Plc (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) will report $11.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ads-Tec Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.60 million and the highest is $11.70 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ads-Tec Energy will report full year sales of $45.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.80 million to $46.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $83.75 million, with estimates ranging from $82.10 million to $85.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ads-Tec Energy.

Get Ads-Tec Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADSE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ads-Tec Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ads-Tec Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Ads-Tec Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Ads-Tec Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Ads-Tec Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Ads-Tec Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ads-Tec Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ads-Tec Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Shares of ADSE traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.66. 15,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,132. Ads-Tec Energy has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.46.

About Ads-Tec Energy (Get Rating)

ADS-TEC Energy GmbH provides battery-buffered ultrafast charging technology. ADS-TEC Energy GmbH, formerly known as European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ads-Tec Energy (ADSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ads-Tec Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ads-Tec Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.