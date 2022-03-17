AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) PT Raised to $62.00

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASIX. StockNews.com cut shares of AdvanSix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

ASIX opened at $51.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average is $43.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.74.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 69,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

