Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 34,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $71,640.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 177,249 shares of company stock worth $357,862. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics (Get Rating)

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.