AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.35, but opened at $15.42. AerSale shares last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 1,569 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AerSale by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AerSale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in AerSale by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61.

About AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

