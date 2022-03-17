AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Up 3.8%

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $16.14. 1,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 116,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61.

AerSale ( NASDAQ:ASLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. As a group, analysts predict that AerSale Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerSale by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 575,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 296,721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerSale by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 36,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerSale by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 81,167 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,126,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale in the 3rd quarter valued at $985,000.

AerSale Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASLE)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

