AES (NYSE:AES) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AES. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a b rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.17.

Get AES alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. AES has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.47.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.92%.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its position in AES by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in AES by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in AES by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in AES by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,140,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,704,000 after purchasing an additional 20,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile (Get Rating)

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.