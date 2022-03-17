Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at Mizuho

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 136.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $83.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Get Affirm alerts:

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Affirm has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $176.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.71.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231,859 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,587,000 after buying an additional 5,530,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Affirm by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,141,000 after buying an additional 3,324,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,972,000 after buying an additional 1,952,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.