Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.800-$4.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.67 billion-$6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.34 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.100-$1.120 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on A. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.54.

NYSE A traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.82. 1,163,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,292. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $119.88 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

