agilon health (NYSE:AGL) PT Lowered to $25.00 at SVB Leerink

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $35.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.31% from the stock’s previous close.

AGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.82.

Get agilon health alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. agilon health has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average is $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.64.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. Research analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 79,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $1,529,547.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore Halkias sold 21,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $581,827.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,675 shares of company stock worth $2,977,848.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in agilon health during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in agilon health in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in agilon health by 899.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Company Profile (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.