Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Raised by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.82.

APD stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.50. 13,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,519. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.56. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.