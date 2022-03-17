Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target Raised to C$23.50

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AD.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.00 to C$24.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cormark restated a buy rating and issued a C$25.50 price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.61.

Shares of AD.UN opened at C$20.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$898.12 million and a P/E ratio of 6.71. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12-month low of C$15.15 and a 12-month high of C$20.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

