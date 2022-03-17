Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives $98.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.67.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.19. The stock had a trading volume of 265,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,389. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $95.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22.
In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $64,839.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 9,583.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1,420.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.
About Alarm.com (Get Rating)
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.