Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives $98.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.19. The stock had a trading volume of 265,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,389. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $95.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $64,839.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 9,583.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1,420.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

