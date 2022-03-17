Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.860-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $808 million-$819 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $784.14 million.

ALRM stock opened at $65.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $95.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alarm.com from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.43.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $64,839.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,661,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,751,000 after acquiring an additional 109,416 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 43,719 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Alarm.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.