Alchemy Pay Trading 3.2% Lower This Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $165.89 million and $13.76 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0404 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.57 or 0.00376768 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00072351 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00097522 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004956 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000452 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 59.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,109,490,173 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

