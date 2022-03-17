Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,738,494 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 27,532,834 shares.The stock last traded at $97.69 and had previously closed at $104.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,762,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 578.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 137,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 117,090 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

