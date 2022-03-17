Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Director Richard N. Massey Purchases 50,000 Shares

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) Director Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $446,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of ALIT opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Alight, Inc. has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $13.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61.
Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alight by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,457,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,370,000 after purchasing an additional 101,802 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,377,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 695,128 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alight by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Alight (Get Rating)
Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.
