Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Director Richard N. Massey Purchases 50,000 Shares

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) Director Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $446,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ALIT opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Alight, Inc. has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $13.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alight by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,457,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,370,000 after purchasing an additional 101,802 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,377,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 695,128 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alight by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

