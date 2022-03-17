Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BIRD has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Allbirds from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

BIRD traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,836,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,805. Allbirds has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $32.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.38.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allbirds will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Allbirds news, CFO Michael J. Bufano purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $129,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,075,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,398,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,096,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,671,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

