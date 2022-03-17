Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In related news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $319,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $48,975.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,594 shares of company stock worth $4,013,062 over the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,149,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,347,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,003,000 after acquiring an additional 51,677 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,608. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $132.03 and a 1-year high of $266.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.58.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

