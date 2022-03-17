Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Altimmune in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song expects that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALT. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

Altimmune stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $261.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.41. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 2,431.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Altimmune by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Altimmune news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

