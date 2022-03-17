Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Altria Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

MO stock opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.17.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 90,497 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Altria Group by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,566,000 after purchasing an additional 993,053 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

