Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.790-$4.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $51.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,799,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,561,731. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

