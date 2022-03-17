American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.90.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXL. Zacks Investment Research raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of AXL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.56. 974,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,783. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.51 million, a P/E ratio of 285.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

